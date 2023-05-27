Charles “Chuck” Hagberg

Charles Arthur “Chuck” Hagberg, age 92 of Perry Lake Township died at his home on May 24, 2023. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Ironton to Harry and Esther (Gilbert) Hagberg. Chuck married Joan Louise Seely on October 21, 1950 in Crosby. He was a retired Civil and Safety Engineer with the State of Wisconsin, Minnesota and other states, and was a private advisor. Chuck was a well-known local saxophonist-with the Johnson Chicks (Three Chicks and a Chuck). He and his fellow musicians could be found entertaining the residents of many local assistant living and retirement facilities. Chuck will be miss by family and friends alike. He had a strong personality, and a sharp mind which reflected wisdom. Towards the waning years of his life he wished to be known as a “servant of the Lord”. His family and friends shall remember him as that and look forward to seeing him again in the resurrection of the dead.

Chuck is survived by his wife Joan; his son, Wade (Maribeth) Hagberg of St. Cloud; his daughters, Marta Hill of Crosby, Roxanne Schara of Fitchburg, WI and Blenda Hagberg of Crosby; sixteen grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Chuck in death are his parents; two sisters, Norma (Andrew) Eytzen and Grace (Clarence) Baker and one son, Timothy Hagberg.

A Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Assembly of God Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.