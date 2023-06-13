Charles Patrick

Charles Bob Patrick, “Pa”, 87, of Brainerd, passed away on June 10th while in Hospice at Bethany-Woodland. Per Charles’ wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Charles was born on October 12, 1935 in Iowa. He married Loretta Wilson on August 1, 1955, and had six children.

Charles loved working at BIR for many years. He owned and operated several food stands there. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

He is survived by his children Mark (Brenda) Patrick, Kevin Patrick, Brian (Shelly) Patrick, Pam (Linda) Patrick, Karen (Will) Blowers, and Kathy (Tim) Drinka, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, his brother Larry Patrick, and the Tuil Family, who are like family.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife Loretta, his parents, grandson Michael, granddaughter Rachel, and his sister Barbara.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.