Charles W Grove

Charles Grove of Buckeye, AZ passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on March 19, 2023. He was born March 13, 1933 in Hillsboro, ND to John & Rosalie (Gadberry) Grove. He played football in high school and was given the nickname Pork Chop. He attended some college before being drafted into the Army. He served stateside during the Korean War, at Fort Niagara, NY. He was widowed in less than 6 years and moved his three young children back to North Dakota. There he met and married again and the family added two older kids to the mix. Charlie, as most of his friends would call him, was a quiet man. He would say he was bashful, but when you got to know him, you soon understood that not to be true. His quick wit and many sayings let you know he was always listening. He enjoyed camping and fishing, hunting, and time with the family. After being widowed for a second time he moved to Arizona to live with his daughter and family. Many of his family came to visit. He always had a smile on his face - Everyday! He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Nancy and Lois, and a great granddaughter. He is survived by his children: Donna (Mark) Galbreath, Donny (Dodi) Thomson, Diane Hauschild, Kathleen (Dean) Osborne, and John Grove. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even some great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Hillsboro, ND in June.