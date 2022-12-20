Updated service information: Charlotte Bock

Charlotte Ann Bock, age 81 of Brainerd, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Charlotte was born on January 5, 1941, in Brainerd to Noah & Alice (Colquhoun) Palmer.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary; children: Watson “Nick” (Mary) Nicholas, Tonetta (Bob) Hardekopf, April (Mark) Janes, Tammy (Guy) Anderson, Tracy (Wade) Gurneau and Tim (Monica) Bock; sisters, Colleen Anderson and Connie (Jerry) Swartout; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Cohen; sister, Cheryl Palmer.

The visitation and funeral service have been postponed due to weather. A funeral service for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11AM at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Visitation will be Monday, December 26, 2022, from 4-7PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center, and one-hour prior to the service, Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, at a later date.

www.halvorsontaylor.com