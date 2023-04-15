Cheryl Turcotte

Cheryl Jean Turcotte, 76, of Merrifield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20th, from 4pm-7pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21st at 10:30am at the Lakewood Memorial Chapel, with a visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will follow.

Cheryl was born in Minneapolis on September 13, 1946, to Myron and Henrietta (Bauman) Turcotte.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father Myron; grandparents Henry Bauman, and Alice Volk, Merovie and Mayme Turcotte; brother, Steven Turcotte; dear friend, Jerry Bednar. She is survived by her mother, Henrietta Turcotte; sister Yvonne (Tim) Tillman; daughter Lisanne Wilcox; son Troy (Terri) Wilcox. She was Beloved Grandma of her two grandsons, known as Grandma Buzz, Nick Wilcox (Elizabeth) and Corey Wilcox (Brooke). Cheryl was also known as Auntie to her nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.