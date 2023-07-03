Chloe Museus

Chloe Jean Museus, 16, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Chloe was a force all her own. She lived, loved, and laughed with her entire soul. A day with Chloe was filled with sass, literal translations of the world around her, bantering with her siblings, a retort for every direction, and frequent giggles for reasons she was unwilling to explain. To know Chloe was to love her. She radiated joy, happiness, and had the most contagious laugh. She loved life, her family, friends, teachers, school staff, and all of her pets. Chloe’s favorite place to be was in and around water. She loved music and dancing. Her sense of humor was unmatched, as was her ability to recall lyrics and artists. Chloe will be deeply missed for lifetimes to come.

Chloe is survived by her parents, Trent and Emily (Schmidt) Museus; siblings, Keagan, Noah, Stella, and Griffin; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Corbin, and great-grandmas, Jean Sawdey and Mildred Dailey.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Sharing of memories will be at 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Unified Warriors, a program close to Chloe’s heart.

www.givemn.org/story/Chloemuseus

www.halvorsontaylor.com