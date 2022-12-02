Christina High-Olson, age 54 of Brainerd, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022. Although it was a short battle with cancer, she fought valiantly. Her strength and courage was admirable.

Christina (Tina) was born on April 13th, 1968, to Bruce and Carol (Leikvoll) High. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1986. She then attended Brainerd Technical Institute from 1988-1990.

Tina loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She never missed a birthday, a graduation, a holiday, or any event, just to be there for her family.

Her friends and family describe her as charismatic, selfless, hardworking, loyal, and beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. She will be missed dearly as she had a huge impact on so many people.

Tina is survived by her children; Cody (Kitty) Olson and Cecelia (Brandon) Beckler; grandchildren, Ariana, Loki, Theia, and Iris; siblings, Julie (Dennis) Logelin, Mindy High-Nieman, Billy (Misty) High, and Angela (Dave) Sprau; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Michelle; Ken Olson; and Marilyn Olson.

A celebration of Tina’s life will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 1-3pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.