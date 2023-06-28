Christine G. Maxson

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Christine in her home at Folkestone Presbyterian Homes in Wayzata. She died peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2023, at the age of 86 after being with friends and family the night before. We are grateful that she left this world the way she wanted to leave it.

Preceded in death by parents, Olive and Torkel Knutson; sisters, Thelma Kaste and Joan Cox;and husband, John Clark Maxson.

Christine was born in Battle Lake, Minnesota, on February 11, 1937. She grew up with her family on a dairy farm, and attended school in a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade. Christine graduated from Ashby High School in 1955 and attended Concordia College in Moorhead where she received a degree in education. During her college years, Christine played the bass viol in the Fargo Orchestra. After graduating, she taught home economics and science at Purim, Hoffman and St. Louis Park High schools. While teaching at St. Louis Park, she met the love of her life and married John Clark Maxson on June 17th, 1967. Together John and Christine raised their two sons, Chris and Mike, at their home in Wayzata. She was a dedicated wife and mother, spending her time supporting John as he ran his business and helping the boys with homework, preparing meals, and attending many football and hockey games. She enjoyed summers at their cabin on Gull Lake with family and friends. Once her boys graduated from Blake High School, Christine served as a land developer, building neighborhoods and spec homes in the Brainerd Lakes area. John and Christine took pride in the communities they helped to create and manage.

Eight years after John passed away, Christine moved into Folkestone in Wayzata in 2015. She shared that living there was like going back to college. She met so many new friends and participated in a lot of activities. She enjoyed organizing craft and art shows, and other events for the community. She loved the Lord and was active in her church and many Bible studies. Her favorite time of year was summer because she loved opening the family cabin for her children and grandchildren to enjoy. She enjoyed mowing with her tractor, watering the grass, and directing projects on the property. After cabin season was over, Christine would go hunting with Chris and Mike at their duck camp in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, including this past fall. Christine was a force-of-nature, dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Survived by sons, Chris (Emily) Maxson and Mike (Barbara) Maxson; grandchildren, Lydia Maxson, Abby Maxson, Cole Maxson, and Maya Maxson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 7th at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. Wayzata. Visitation at 10:00. Service at 11:00. A luncheon reception will be held after the service at The Hotel Landing, 925 Lake Street East, Wayzata.