Cindy Pejka

Cindy Jo Pejka, 69; formerly of Lake Shore, MN; died on January 10, 2023, in Fort Wort, TX after a battle with Parkinson’s disease with Lewy Body Dementia.

Cindy was born May 14, 1953, in Alamosa, CO to Roberto and Leonila Medina. Cindy had an amazing personality and the ability to make anyone smile. She used her remarkable people skills for 32 years working in the memory care unit at Bethany Good Samaritan. Cindy married Gregory Pejka March 8, 1976 in Colorado Springs, CO. Cindy and Greg were happily married until his passing October 21st, 2022.

Cindy enjoyed playing BINGO with her friends at the VFW and watching the MN Vikings play. Above all else, Cindy loved being a grandma; spending time with her grandson Jorey and/or cheering him on at his sporting events made her so proud and happy.

Cindy is survived by her daughter; Michelle Pejka (Jeff Jackson); grandson Pride and Joy, Jorey Jackson; Three sisters Kristi (Lonnie) Medina (Larry Stotts), Nancy Noyola, Eileen Gaspard; two brothers; Robert (Butch) Medina (Sally), Dannie Medina(Marcella) and a large extended family.

Cindy was proceeding in death by her Husband Gregory Pejka, Parent Roberto and Leonila Medina, Brothers Freddie Medina, Gino Medina, Niece Shelly Medina, Brother in laws Oswaldo Noyola, Frank Gaspard.

Services for both Cindy and Greg Pejka will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services (4pm).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.