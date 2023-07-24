Clarence Forcier

Clarence Duane Forcier, 85, passed away in Nisswa, MN on July 19, 2023. A visitation will take place from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 27 at the Ossipee Community Church in Ossipee, MN. Funeral Services for Clarence will be held at the church at 11 AM on Friday July 28. Lunch will be served following the service, and burial will take place at the Lake Edwards Cemetery.

Clarence was born on September 30, 1937, in Sibley Township, to William and Hazel Forcier. He loved being outdoors, snowmobiling, hunting, boating, fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly by his surviving children: Duane and Joy Forcier, Danielle Forcier, Farren and Sue Forcier; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Sheryl and Michelle; and brother, Bill. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys; and 3 brothers: Bud, Aaron and Tim.

Arrangements were handled through the Kline Funeral Home in Pine River.