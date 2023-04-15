Claude J. Gilmer

Claude Joseph Gilmer, age 94 of Aitkin formerly of Crosby died at Aitkin Health Service on April 8, 2023. He was born on August 31, 1928 to William and Marie “Mary” Gilmer in Swan Lake Manitoba Canada. The family moved to Brainerd, he lost his mother at the age of two and was raised by his Aunt Mary. As a teenager, his father moved him and his brother to several farms. After he served in the U.S. Army in the Tank Corps during the Korean War, he worked for Hanna Mining and was a logger most of his life. On June 6, 1964 he married to Marlene Wood, she passed away at the age of 40. They had three children. He then married Renee Stirewalt on May 29, 1998.

Claude was a giant of a man, honorable and decent. If life is measured in respect and by the people who cared about him, Claude had a rich colorful life. He played accordion, guitar, picked at the piano, sang karaoke and was an awesome dancer. He loved working at his sawmill and constructing his outbuildings. He was a member of the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Post #557 of Deerwood and the Snow Serpents. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes along with anything he could do outdoors. He was truly loved by his family and will be sorely missed.

Preceding Claude in death are his mother, father and his brother, Gerald (Lil) Gilmer.

Claude is survived by his wife Renee of Aitkin; his children, Claudia (Craig) Kron of Crosby, Bradley (Teresa) Gilmer of Crosby, Brian Gilmer of Crosslake, Michael (Jami) Bodle of Crosby,

Sheryl (Dan) Lindberg of Aitkin and Tamie (Kurt) Mueller of Minneapolis, along with multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood with military honors presented by the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion, Deerwood. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.