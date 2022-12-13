Corey Juaire

Corey Eugene Juaire, age 34. Corey lost his battle to kidney failure on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Corey was born August 12, 1988, to Wayne and Tammy (Bourassa) Juaire.

Corey loved fishing, hunting, racing, and demolition derbies. Corey grew up spending a lot of time with his Aunt Pauline who always spoiled him. Corey spent a lot of time hanging out, hunting, and fishing with his Uncle Mike. Aunts and uncles all had a special place in his heart. On Saturday nights, he could be found at North Central Speedway with his dad and other family that came. He was very close to his sister Kayla and growing up when there was trouble, they were together! Corey cherished his niece and nephew and was known for teaching them some not so great, yet funny things and bringing them big bags of sour patch kids. Corey loved spending time with them, his sister, and “bro” Tony, who was a brother and best friend to Corey. When they went north fishing or just on Mille Lacs he was always welcomed. Corey is loved and will be deeply missed.

Corey is survived by his parents; his sister, Kayla Reinking (Juaire); brother-in-law (Best friend) Tony Reinking; nephew, Carter Reinking; niece, Cora Reinking; grandparents, DuWayne and June Juaire; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; long time best friend, Blair; and lots of friends he made along the way. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Ardis Bourassa; uncle, Ron Bourassa; and cousin, Tanya Hanson.

Services will be held 11am on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

