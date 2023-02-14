Craig Gordon Ensign, 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

There will be a private family service on Friday, February 10, 2023, at HOPE Lutheran Church where Craig was a member.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of his son and grandson.

Craig was born September 15, 1942, to Floyd and Catherine (Curtiss) Ensign. He lived most of his life in Northwood, Iowa. Craig earned his law degree from the University of Iowa in 1967. After earning his degree, he joined his father in his law practice in Northwood. Craig was also the Worth County attorney and the first magistrate judge of Worth County. He retired from practice in 2008.

Craig met his wife, Margaret (Hillyard) Ensign on a blind date in Brainerd, Minnesota. They were married in 1967 and recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Robb (Amy) Ensign of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Lisa (Craig) Backhaus of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Garrett Ensign, Luke Ensign, Paige (Luke) Wolf, McKenna Backhaus, and Carter Backhaus; and one great-grandson, Brooks Wolf. His family meant the world to him and he loved them dearly.

Craig was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had many fun-loving rivalries with his Iowa State friends. You would see him every now and then wearing ISU clothing after he lost a bet. Two of his favorite hobbies were raising horses and playing golf. He loved to share his passion for golf with his grandkids.

Craig is also survived by his sister, Cathe Patterson; niece, Nicci Patterson; great-nephew, Levi Patterson; and beloved dog, Izzy.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Catherine; and nephew, Cody Patterson.