Dale Guderjohn, age 56, of Brainerd, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. A service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and one hour before the service on Friday.

Dale Allan Guderjohn was born in Yuba City, California on January 22, 1966, to Raymond and Virginia (Langaas) Guderjohn. Dale met and married Angela Davis in Brainerd, MN and together they had three beautiful children: Breanna, Kalee, and Dakota.

Dale was a press operator for over 30 years at Clow Stamping. He deeply loved his family and being an outdoorsman. He shared numerous stories from his hunting & fishing adventures, all of which would produce laughter and smiles. His laugh was contagious, and he was never afraid to be himself around those he loved. Dale was a barbeque master, who was frequently found perfecting his craft over some hot coals. Those who knew him would say he was a teaser, but unconditionally generous to anyone he knew.

Dale is survived by his children; Breanna Allord (Mason Allord), Kalee Guderjohn (Brady Kramer), Dakota Guderjohn (Taylor Carner); grandchildren Jaxson Guderjohn, Bella Allord, Grace Allord, Emily Allord, and Christina Allord; his furry companion Weezer; Father Raymond Guderjohn; his siblings Cheri Hudson (Dave), Kelly Lind (John); as well as several nieces and nephews. Dale is preceded in death by his loving wife Angela Guderjohn, his mother Virginia Guderjohn, and brother Robert Guderjohn.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.