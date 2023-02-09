Dale Maine, 89, of North Mankato, formally of Amboy, passed away on January 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato. A memorial service & inurnment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Pequot Lakes in the Spring.

Dale Wallace Maine was born June 26, 1933 in Home Brook Township, Cass County, Minnesota, the son of Hiram & Laura (Nelson) Maine. He grew up and attended school in rural Cass County, later graduating from Pine River High School in 1951. One Summer while staying with his Uncle & Aunt in Winnebago and working at the canning factory, he met Betty Yore and the two would be married on September 10, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa. Early married years were spent living in Keewatin, while Dale worked at the mines. Later they returned to rural Winnebago and lived west of the Basey Church where Dale farmed and they raised their family. After 25 years, they moved into Amboy and Dale continued to farm for another 25 years and also worked seasonally at Northrup King (Syngenta) for many years.

A great outdoorsman, Dale loved yearly trips “up home,” where he deer hunted with his brothers, sons, uncles and nephews. Trap shoot with the Truman Gun Club, horse shoe league and a huge garden were among the hobbies that kept him busy when he wasn’t in the field. In 2019 Dale and Betty moved to Oak Terrace in North Mankato, where they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Betty passed away October 10, 2022. Dale was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are 2 daughters: Judith (Myron) Weerts of Clarkdale, AZ and Norma Jean Peymann of Alexandria, MN. 2 sons: Michael Maine of Winnebago and David (Terri) Maine of Madison Lake. 8 grandchildren: Nicholas Weerts of Winnebago, Christopher (Sara Williams) Weerts of Cottonwood, AZ, Kala (Ryan) Hjelle of Alexandria, MN, Benjamin (Laura) Peymann of Abilene, TX, Tara (Jason) Lobitz of North Mankato, Jocelin (Tammy) Maine of Madison Lake, Jeremiah Maine of Madison Lake, and Samantha Maine of Lewisville. 12 great-grandchildren: Jordan Weerts, Lily, Eva and Griffin Hjelle, Owen, Grace and Ella Peymann, Adrianna (Stuart Seys), Melina, Adam and Sophia Lobitz, and David Reynolds. Brother Horton (Jackie) Maine of Cross Lake, MN. Sister Carol Hines of Ellsworth, WI. 3 Sister in-laws: Marian Maine of Pequot Lakes, Adelia Maine of Fridley, and Ruth Maine of Pequot Lakes. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Dale was proceeded in death by: Wife Betty Maine, Parents Hiram & Laura Maine, 3 Brothers: Westal, Boyd & Albert Maine. Brother in-law Bill Hines.