Daniel Duus

Dan Duus, 68, died Dec. 24, 2022 at his home in Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 12, 1954 to Erik and Dagny Duus.

Dan graduated from Brainerd High and was a member of First Lutheran Church. He worked for the Iowa Department of Corrections for 32 years as Safety Director for staff and inmates in nine prisons and 22 community based facilities in the state. Dan was a fire fighter and paramedic for the Mitchellville Fire Department for 10 years and taught many paramedic and OSHA classes. In 2017 Dan was awarded the Excellence in Safety Award in Workplace Safety for the state of Iowa.

Dan had the privilege to work on site activities at the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. This experience filled him with pride and sadness.

Dan enjoyed camping and hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, both as a child and an adult. One of his more notable treks was hiking a large portion of Long’s Peak with his dad and brother. He loved spending time in the woods, hunting, restoring old tractors, and above all, with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife of 18 years, Denice; daughter, Shannon Duus, Brainerd; 3 step-daughters, sister, Ava (Dennis) Hintz, ND; brother, Mark (Marlyn) Duus, Brainerd.

His parents and a niece preceded him in death.

A memorial visitation was held Dec 30, 2022.

