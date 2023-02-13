Daniel G. Long

Daniel Gary Long, 91, of Pillager, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Daniel’s family will celebrate his life with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Pillager. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for Military Honors and a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery at a later date.

Daniel was born June 26, 1931, in Minneapolis, the son of Daniel and Eleanor (Partch) Long. After high school, Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and honorably served his country for more than 20 years before retiring as a Master Sargent. When he settled in the Pillager area, he went to work for Potlatch and worked as a machine operator for 21 years. In addition, he also taught Firearm Safety for 12 years and spent countless honors volunteering at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Daniel was a busy man, but he always made sure to make time for hobbies as well. He was outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He cheered on the Minnesota Vikings every Sunday and enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren. Daniel was well traveled and had been to all 50 states in addition to numerous international locations, including, Turkey, Greece, Korea, Ireland, Japan, Thailand, and areas in the Middle East. A proud veteran of both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, Daniel supported his local American Legions and was Past Commander of Post 100 in Pillager. He’s been a member of First Lutheran Church of Pillager since 1947 and served many years on the Church Council. One of Daniel’s most treasured pastimes was reading. He so enjoyed historical books and books on geography - and he wanted to pass his love of reading on to younger generations and donated many books his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the Pillager School Library.

Daniel will be dearly missed by his family. He is survived by his second wife, Patricia (Jones); children, Gerry Frasier, Steven (Jane) Long, and Michael (Sonja) Long; daughter-in-law, Shelly Long; step-daughter, Bonnie (Tim) Arntson; 19 grandchildren, Emily Cooper, Josef (Kristina) Veihauser, Bess Veihauser, Larry Frasier, Tom Long, Tim Long, Shawn (Ellyssa) Long, Christopher (Alyssa) Long, Elizabeth Brown, Adam Long, Taylor Long, Levi Long, Adie Klaverkamp, Kierha Long, Carin Long, Tristan Long, Preston Long, Teresa Randell, Tasha Owen, Daniel (Jamie) Arntson, and Lindsey (Kyle) Kennedy; 38 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Ralph) Ness. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Arlean Helmerick; son, Phillip, and siblings, Tom and Dewey Litshiem.

