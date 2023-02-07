Daniel G. Prindle

Daniel G. “Boon” Prindle, 48, of Crosslake, went to be with the Lord - way too soon - Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to gather to share stories and memories of Boon from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.

Daniel graduated from high school and attended Vo-Tech for two years. He worked for Clow Stamping for more than 20 years. He was considered a top tool maker and very skilled in his trade. He was a Street Rod enthusiast and enjoyed being a member of MRSA (Minnesota Street Rod Association). He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He never saw a FORD he didn’t like. But above all, Daniel loved his son - Maxwell was the true love of his life.

Daniel will be dearly missed by his son, Max; parents, Gerald and Sharon; brothers, David and Darren; sister, Julie; niece, Melanie; nephews, Ethan and Logan; aunt, Sandy Pancoast; grandma, Margaret Prindle; and many extended family members and friends.