Daniel Jordan Thurstin, 41, Brainerd, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Daniel was a very joyful and loving man. He had a deep love for his family.

Daniel is survived by his parents Tom and Sher Thurstin; son, Thomas; twin daughters, Jordanna and Taela; siblings; Joel, Nicole, Michael, Lacey, Matthew, and Jordan; Grandmother CB Sanftner; many aunts; uncles; cousins; and Anna, mother of his daughters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.