Daniel L. Neff, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Dan was born on September 28, 1931, to Daniel B. Neff and Helen B. (Allen) Neff in their home in Grand Island, Nebraska. The family moved to Omaha in 1942 and Dan graduated from Omaha Central in 1949. He attended the University of Kansas and the University of Omaha (now the Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha) before enlisting in the USAF in 1951 during the Korean War. He was trained in cryptography and was sent to Landsberg, Germany with the USAF Security Service. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Omaha and received his BSBA degree in 1957. He worked 12 years for the Travelers Insurance Company as an adjuster in Omaha, Sioux City, and finally Sioux Falls, SD. While in Sioux Falls, he met the love of his life, LaVonne Sachen, and they were married on February 27, 1963. They moved to Brainerd, MN in 1969 to enter the family business, the Paul Bunyan Motel. Dan and LaVonne purchased the Motel in 1978. They sold it in 1998 and retired. They did some traveling, attended many 6910th USAF reunions, and then settled down to hang out with family and friends. He was so proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. The grands have fond memories of being entertained by Grandpa. He enjoyed reading, music, and concerts. He also liked spending time on the dock, bass fishing, and doing sunset pontoon cruises on White Sand Lake, where they made their home. He also enjoyed doing volunteer work in the community: being a long-time driver for both Meals on Wheels and Interfaith Caregivers. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

Dan is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaVonne; son Doug (Brenda); daughter Kathy (Steve); son Greg (Jen); son Steve (Melynda); grandchildren Jake (Anessa), Malorie (Justin), Sam (Melissa), Tori, Madelyn, Lydia; great-grandchildren Della and Daniel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Helen Neff, and in-laws Charley and Hazel Sachen.

A private ceremony will be held later this year at the MN Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

