Daniel Osceola

Daniel Travor Osceola, Ojibwe name is Makada Nimge Giniw “Black Thunderbird”, age 47, of Onamia, MN passed away on March 16, 2023 in Onamia. A service of remembrance for Dan will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather at 1:00pm. A lunch will be served following the service at 2:30pm.

Dan was born on July 3, 1975, in Minneapolis, MN to (Jack) Mason Osceola and Diane (Pemberton) Osceola.

He loved a good game of golf, playing pool, loved four-wheeling and the outdoors including backyard bonfires. ‘Bat-Dan’ as he affectionately called himself, loved his children and was a very outgoing person with a great sense of humor. He was very mechanically inclined-able to fix pretty much anything.

Dan belonged the Seminole Bird Clan (Crane). He was a proud member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

He is survived by his mother Diane (Pemberton) Osceola, his grandmother Charlotte (Bedeau) White, grandmother Gerri (Larson) Miller, his children Jack (Sabrina) Osceola, Elizabeth Osceola, Dominic Osceola, Jaidan Osceola and Danyele Osceola, his grandchildren Mason, Everley, and Sutton Osceola, sisters Cody Larson-Berg (Guy) and Justine Osceola, and brother Kyle Larson (Tessa), and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Dan is preceded in death by his stepdad John A. Larson, his father (Jack) Mason Osceola, his sister Candice Osceola, and his grandparents Jack and Maggie Osceola, and grandfather Robert Larson.

Thank you to the Seminole Tribe of Florida and to his Seminole Family for all their care and support.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.