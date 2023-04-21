Darrel Walters

Darrel Elmer Walters, age 73 of Crosslake, passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2023 at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN surrounded by his children.

Darrel was born on June 18th, 1949 to Elmer and Delores Walters of Golden Valley, MN.

He is survived by son; Tom Walters (April) with grandchildren Sofia and Vivian, daughter; Tara Guzman (Dan) with grandchildren Julian and Adderly, brother; Dale Walters (Marcy), sister; Shelley Hansen, and sister; Jody Walters.

Darrel was an avid fisherman and loved the sportsman life afforded by living in Northern MN. If Darrel wasn’t reeling in walleyes and panfish, he loved deer hunting and spending time in the outdoors.

His professional life was as a mechanical contractor and Walters Plumbing proudly served the Crosslake area for over 20 years. Darrel also held a Class A Boiler Operator’s License with a degree in Sociology from the University of Minnesota.

His family and friends will remember his sense of humor and loud carefree laughter that has filled our hearts and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Darrel will be announced and held this summer near mid-July. Please contact Tom Walters for further details. Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN.