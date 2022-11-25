Darrell Schreiner

Darrell Roy Schreiner, age 84, of Nisswa passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Darrell was born on June 24, 1938, in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Dorothy (Spainhower) Schreiner. During his early school years, he kept very busy growing his paper route. He later enjoyed boating, water skiing, and socializing with his good friends. He also enjoyed his work at Applebaum’s in South Saint Paul where he met his future wife, Nancy. He graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1957. After graduation, Darrell began his 34-year career as a partsman at International Harvester/Northstar.

Darrell married Nancy Preble on July 30, 1960, in South St. Paul. Darrell and Nancy’s life together was full of love and happiness. They enjoyed traveling and it all began with their family camping adventures. His favorite family trips were an east coast trip and their trips out west to see the mountains. Later, he and Nancy enjoyed their Caribbean cruises and trips to Hawaii. In 1978, Darrell and Nancy purchased a cabin on Clark Lake, near Nisswa, where great times were spent on the water and being together as a family. His fondest days at Clark Lake were spent with his family, and with his fellow John Deere Club members Gene and Fred, and with his adventurous friend Joe. He was an avid sports fan and followed his favorite team, the Minnesota Twins, closely. Darrell will be fondly remembered for his truly gracious demeanor and his loyal friendship. He will be missed by all.

Darrell is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; his parents Robert and Dorothy; brothers Lawrence and Jerome; sister-in-law Janice Preble, his in-laws Frances and Lyle Preble, and his beloved four-legged companions Penny and Ernie.

Darrell is survived by his sister, Beverly (Mike) Cashman of Inver Grove Heights; his three children David (Lenna) Schreiner of Tripp, SD, Janet (Arlen) Mattern of Sun City West, AZ, and Dean (Sarah) Schreiner of Maple Grove; his three grandchildren, Eric, Travis, and Michael, and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Edgewood Baxter for their loving care and to Good Samaritan Society for their hospice care.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel 7348 Excelsior Rd N, Baxter, MN 56425. A light lunch will be served following the service. Following lunch, guests are invited to gather with the family at the outdoor columbarium at Lutheran Church of the Cross 5064 Cty Rd 13, Nisswa, MN 56468 for final placement of the ashes next to Nancy. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

