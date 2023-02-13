David Bottorff

David George Bottorff, age 91, of Baxter, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - Pine River.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather for one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd.

Dave was born to Harry and Letha (Legg) Bottorff on November 17, 1931 in Nebraska. He was raised in Sioux City, IA. Following his graduation from high school, Dave proudly served in the United States Air Force where he began his drafting career. He soon married the mother of his children, Patricia, and together they moved to the Twin Cities and eventually NE Brainerd. Brainerd was where he owned and operated Northland Bait & Tackle. He also worked for engineering firms; Caswell, RCM and retired from SEH. After the passing of Patricia, Dave met Penny, and they were blessed to be able to spend their retired years together. His hobbies were fishing, traveling, cards, collecting tools for future projects, and singing in the St. Francis Choir for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Penny; children, Patty (Dick) Perreault, Kat (Adam Mattsson) Carroll; step-children, Forrest Anderson and Cara Jo (Robb) Schmidt; grandchildren, Kelsey (Matt) Nelson, Taylor Perreault, and Michael (Tanya) Bottorff; step-grandchildren, Odin Anderson and Breeana, Mica and Cortez Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Carter and Charlotte Nelson and Diana Bottorff; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; son, Michael Bottorff and step-son Trevor Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.