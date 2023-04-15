David D. Schliek

David Dean Schliek age 68 of Baxter, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 10th, 2023, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN. David was born in St. Paul, MN on March 3, 1955, to Barbara J. (Kogler) and Dean R. Schliek. He is preceded in death by his father, Dean. David will be deeply missed by his wife, Vicki; daughter, Corrie (David) Jeremiason; son, Dean (Cassie) Schliek; grandchildren, Bailey Jo Koop, Chase Michael Koop, Kale David Koop, Allie June Koop, Kalie and Asher Jeremiason, Tatium Lynn Schliek, Talan Dean Schliek, Trenten Judd Schliek, Tristan Bradley Schliek and Teagen Jo Schliek; mother, Barbara Schliek-Coffman; sisters, Susan (Jeff) Lande, Sharon (Kevin) Thorson, Robyn (Lance) Bragstad; also many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 12:00- 1:30 PM followed by a Funeral service at 1:30 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, MN. A celebration luncheon will follow immediately after the service. Dave was a volunteer firefighter for the Crosslake fire department for many years with serving as the Chief for six and a half of those. He held the position of president for the Cuyuna Range Fire Chiefs association for several years. He also served a short stint as an interim Fire Chief in the city of Austin, Mn. He was very passionate about his involvement as the Chairman of the Minnesota Fire Service Certification board from 2008-2022. His passion for fire service lead him to also become a firefighter instructor, passing on his expertise to other future firefighters. His true love however, was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events! He will be greatly missed.

