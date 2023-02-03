David E. Lundmark, 76, of Brainerd, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center with family by his side.

Services for David will be held this April with an interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.

David was born October 30, 1946, in Roseau, the son of Paul and Alice (Wildmo) Lundmark. After graduating from Brainerd High School, David enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country for four years. Unfortunately, his contact with Agent Orange rendered David blind for the last 40 plus years. But - David never complained or pitied his circumstances. He still made sure to socialize at the American Legion and VFW; even counting the steps from his house there and marking each intersection. Before he became blind, he would hunt and fish but after he enjoyed listening to current events and or an audiobook. He had a sharp mind and a big heart - his stubborn, proud independence stayed with him until the end. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan (Wayne) Kampen and Shirlee (Mike) Allen; step-children, Shawn Barnes (and family) and Staci (Tim) Stangl (and family); sister-in-law, Sally Lundmark; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; sister, Sandra Hanke; and nephew, Shane Bjornson.

