David Potter

David A. Potter, 82, of Baxter, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home and one hour prior to Mass at church on Friday. Private Interment at Baxter City Cemetery.

David was born December 13, 1940, in Brainerd, the son of William and Laila (Johnson) Potter. After graduating from high school, David accepted a position at the State Hospital. For 43 years, he worked there as Program Director. After retiring, he helped his good friend - Jim Kirzeder - with a variety of construction projects, including many trips to Haiti to help build clinics and schools. He enjoyed wood-working and fishing. David was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a truly happy man who enjoyed telling an abundance of bad dad jokes and laughing with his friends at the 371 Diner on Wednesday mornings. And he made the best stove top popcorn EVER!

He will be dearly missed by his children, John (Michelle) Potter, Steve (Debbie) Potter, Sue (Mike) Forland, Tom (Karolyn) Potter, Carrie Potter, and Kristin (Johnny) Zanosko; sister, Kay Nelson; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Therese; parents; step-mother, Earnibelle; infant brother, Ronald; and his step-siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson - Doran Funeral Home.