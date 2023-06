May 17, 1932 - June 3, 2023

AITKIN, Minn. - David Rued, 91, Aitkin, Minn., died Saturday, June 3, in Aicota Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby, N.D. Pastor Paul Mattson will officiate.

Arrangements by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Aitkin.