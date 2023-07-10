David W. Bolei

David William Bolei, age 80 of Crosby died on June 17, 2023 at his home. He was born in Crosby on June 7, 1943 to Jess and Gertie (Jones) Bolei. David married Connie Jo Benjamin on July 20, 2008 in Crosby. He was a retired owner of D & J Machining in Brainerd and a member of the Cross Lake American Legion. David was an avid outdoorsman with several prize mounts in his home.

David was a man of honor and integrity, whom loved to be in and with nature. His humility was a lesson to many and his humor unique and infectious. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his son, Mike Bolei of Merrifield; his daughter, Brenda Bolei of Tabernash, CO; step-sons, Shawn Balis of Crosby and Jason Catrett of Juneau, AL; and two grandchildren and six step grandchildren.

Preceding David in death are his parents and five siblings.

Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Crosslake American Legion from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.