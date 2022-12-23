DeAnna Paschall was born on August 3rd, 1960 to loving parents, Robert and Una Dunbar. DeAnna’s loving heart kept her close to home, where she met and married Gary Paschall and helped in raising his son, William, bringing her two children, Brittany and James, into the world. She worked hard, always had an open home for the stray cat passing by, and welcomed the antics of her children. DeAnna passed on Monday, December 19th, 2022 in her sleep.

She is survived by her mother, Una; her siblings, Tammie, Jean, and Sean; her children Brittany Russell and James Paschall, as well as her daughter-in-law, Siiri Russell; her ex-husband Gary Paschall and step-son and his wife, William and Angela Paschall; her many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Services are to be announced.