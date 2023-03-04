Del R. Blowers

Del Ray Blowers died peacefully at his home in Green Valley, AZ, on February 14, 2023 at the age of 89. Del was born on April 26, 1933 in South Haven, MN. Del is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Miller) Blowers, son Mike (Kelsy Richards) Blowers, and daughter Laura (Paul) Moyer; grandsons, Hunter (Katlyn Anderson) Blowers, and Scott Moyer; brothers, Larry (Gloria) Blowers and Mike (Carol) Blowers, sister-in-law Patricia Blowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Blowers, and brother, Roy K. Blowers, Jr. A celebration of life service will be held at Crosslake Lutheran Church, May 27, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to charities of one’s choice.