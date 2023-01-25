Dennis Smolik

Dennis Ronald Smolik, 76, of Brainerd, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, January 23, 2023.

A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Riverside Union Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.

Dennis was born November 8, 1946, in Little Falls, the son of Ernest and Frances (Hayes) Smolik. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Brainerd High School. In 1967, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served for two years in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and continued farming. In 1985, he decided to re-enlist in the National Guard and dedicated more than 20 years of service to his country. In addition, he worked for Larco (later, ATech) in Brainerd.

Dennis had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. He liked to hunt and fish. He was always willing to lend a hand and was a good neighbor. His generous heart and ability to tinker went unmatched. Above all, Dennis loved his family and the time he spent with them, especially the grandchildren. He was a member of the VFW and appreciated their chicken wings on Wednesdays. He will be missed - especially his sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Dion Smolik, of Pierz, Chad Smolik, of Brainerd, Sonja (Greg) Miers, of Taylor Falls, and Jesse (Asia) Smolik, of Leader; grandchildren, Caleb Miers, Eli Miers, Sophia Miers, Marcus Miers, Isaac Miers, Jesse Smolik, Jr, Jera Smolik, Sawyer and Isaiah; great-grandson, Hunter; siblings, Constance (Leon) Boser and Rosemary Schuster; and nephews, Tim (Diane) Vadnais, Mike (Sonya) Boser, Tom (Carrie) Boser, and Jason (Terrie) Boser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Frances (Hayes) Smolik.

