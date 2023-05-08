Denny Siemers

On March 5, 2023, Dennis Clarence Siemers passed from this world. His energy & passion seemed boundless. Denny lead or participated in several organizations that promoted family & civil rights, affordable housing, community outreach, & promoting credit unions.

An extrovert driven toward entrepreneurship & service, he was born Feb 27,1953 in Crosby, MN in a snowstorm to (alleged bootleggers turned) family resort owners, who lost & rebuilt everything twice, while facing several family tragedies.

A loving father, he was Sailor of The Year (on more than once occasion in the US Navy. He lived in the Twin Cities through the ‘80s & ‘90s. His last 20+ years spent burning the midnight oil as the CEO of Town & Country Credit Union in Harlan, IA. He earned the name “Mr. Christmas” for his jubilant laugh and by creating dazzling community light displays. Many recount the meaningful ways his private generosity touched their lives.

He was preceded in death by parents Kenneth & Hazel Siemers, sister Tammy, brothers David Barthelemy & Richard (Jerry) Siemers. Survived by son Ryan (Megan) Siemers, grandchildren Nora & Connor, former wife Nancy Siemers & siblings, Nancy Kokesh, Linda McGillis, Glenda (Mike) Murphy, Doug Siemers, Patti (Rick) Baillif, & Sharon (Daryl) Hanson, & dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, & hundreds of close friends.

A celebration of life will be on May 26 for MN family & friends in Milaca at Gorecki Community Center (in Recreation Park) at 10AM. Picnic style food & festivities to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please share a new story about your life with a loved one. Then make a donation to Shelby County Community Outreach.