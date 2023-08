St Paul - Diane W. Kastner, age 76 of St. Paul passed away on July 17, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a hard-fought battle with complications due to pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be Tuesday (8/22) 5-8 PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 235 Wentworth Ave W, West St Paul, MN 55118. A funeral Service will be Wednesday (8/23) 11 AM, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118. Visitation 1 hour before the service.