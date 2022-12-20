Donald Kottke Jr.

Donald R. Kottke Jr., 81, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022. Don was born February 18, 1941, on a farm in Tintah Township in western Minnesota to Don Sr. and LaVerne Kottke. Don graduated from Tintah High School and joined the Navy in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Mayva Duffing, in 1960. He was deployed to Morocco, Africa where Mayva joined him for three years. While there, they welcomed a daughter (Sherri) and son (Don III). After the Navy, Don and Mayva returned to St. Cloud, where he graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in accounting and they welcomed another daughter (Shelly). Don and Mayva purchased Crow Wing Lake Campground in 1971 in the Brainerd area and loved running the park together for 41 years. During the winter months, Don ran his own tax business. He was very active on the Minnesota Campground Owners Association Board, Minnesota Heartland Board and Fort Ripley Township Board, plus other local organizations. Don loved his little people - his kids and grandkids. He was happiest giving them golf cart rides all over the campground or reading to them. Special memories include many trips to Disney World, traveling south to Florida or Texas to get away from Minnesota winters, and annual deer hunting at the family cabin in Nevis, Minnesota. He will be dearly missed by Mayva, his wife of 62 years; his three children, Sherri King, Don III (Lorna) Kottke, Shelly (Joel) Rushmeyer; his seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and siblings, Roger Kottke, Maxine (David) Hoefs, and Kevin Kottke. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bradley. Don had a complicated medical history these past few years. We appreciate the staff at Diamond Willow Care Center and Knute Nelson Hospice for their help in caring for Don. No public service is planned; the family will have a private celebration of life this spring to honor Don. Our thanks to Brenny Funeral Home in Baxter for their services.