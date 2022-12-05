Donita Harris

Donita Marilee (Schroeder) Harris, age 64, of Backus, died peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 6, 1958 in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Richard and Emily (Mitten) Schroeder. She was raised in Marcus, IA, and graduated from Marcus Community High School in 1976. On July 16, 1977, Donita married Marlen Harris at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, IA. They were blessed with 4 children. They lived in the Remsen area before moving to Minnesota.

Donita ran a daycare and owned 4-Star Video in Glencoe, MN, for many years. For the past 18 years, she resided in Backus, MN. In 2016, Donita was blessed to receive the gift of life with an organ donation.

Donita enjoyed doing crafts, going to the casino and Bingo, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and taking vacations at Lake Okoboji.

Donita will be dearly missed by her children: Mindy (Trever) Butricks of Backus, Cassandra (Aaron) Nelson of Gonvick, MN, David (fiancé Ashley) of Backus, Lori (Amos) Roller of Pine River; grandchildren: Brianna, Shailyn and Kaden Butricks, Talan Zabriskie, Michael Harris, Rosezelya and Mardell Newhouse-Whitaker, Raylynn Harris; brothers, Richard (Deb) Schroeder of Belle Plaine, MN, Loren (Sandy) Schroeder of Pasco, WA; sisters, Marjean (Mark) Nacke and Michelle (Ken) Wurth, both of Remsen, IA; father-in-law, Harlan (Pat) Harris; inlaws: Micki (John) Fischer, Jackie (Mike) Schnepf, Diane (Wayne) Wolf, Vicki (Dave) Bohnenkamp, Randy (Jane) Harris, Tom (Joyce) Harris, Cyndi (Don) Emdia, Keith Koopman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Emily Schroeder; husband, Marlen; sister, Lonna Schroeder; mother-in-law, Florence Harris; sister-in-law, Kelly Koopman; and brother-in-law, Kevin Harris.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Wednesday, December 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pine River, with lunch to follow. Burial will be in Norwood Cemetery, rural Pine River. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6, from 5 to 7 PM at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, and one hour prior to the service at the church.