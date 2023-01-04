Doris L. Mudge Pater, 89, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Crosslake, MN.

Doris was born on May 26, 1933, to Kenneth and Bertha Mudge in Selby, S.D. She married Larry Pater in 1950 and they had five children, Cyndra, Candace, Steve, Carla and Todd. Doris enjoyed playing bridge and fishing. She also enjoyed working for her friend, Nada Manning at Harvey’s Jewelry in Crosby.

Doris and Larry celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Larry, and their five children; and one sister, Mary Hardy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.