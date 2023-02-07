Dorothy Allen

Dorothy Ann Allen, 88, of Crosslake, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

A Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Crosslake Lutheran Church. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and stay for a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake.

Dorothy was born February 11, 1934, in Brainerd, the daughter of Clifford and Pearl (Bowman) Bahma. By the tender age of 18, she had earned both her high school diploma from Washington High School (Brainerd), received her teacher’s training certificate (Little Falls) and was running a one room school house in Ideal Corners. She later taught in Merrifield and finally, Crosslake where she met Robert “Bob” Allen. The married on the opening of deer hunting season and enjoyed a reception hall full of camouflage after the days hunt. In 1955, the newlyweds built Allen’s Turkey Farm on Crosslake and for 40 years she diligently balanced the books to the penny.

Dorothy loved to dance. She and Bob could be seen doing the Lindy or the jitterbug in all the local dance halls. As well as serving as an election judge for many years, Dorothy did stints of service on the American National Bank Board and the board of the Crosslake Telephone Company. Cindy and Larry were impressed to see her on “The TV” pregnant in pink arguing the referendum for the new Pequot Lakes High School District. Dorothy was a skilled walleye fisherperson and put guides to shame reeling in fish after fish with her patience and light touch - even until the age of 85. Dorothy and Bob’s shared passion for travel brought them to water across the globe where Dorothy usually out fished everyone in the boat.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Cindy (John) Lueth, Larry (Kathy) Allen, and Nancy Allen Lundy; grandchildren, Samantha (Tyler Carraway; Madeline), Rachel (Jordan Lelwica), Hannah, Jennifer (Mark Willette; Milo, Linus, Felix), Marit (Mike Davis; Magnus) Kati Lueth, and Jackson Lundy; brother, Jerry (Colleen) Bahma; sister-in-law, Karen Bahma; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and brother, Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Parkinson’s Foundation (www.Parkinson.org)

Nelson-Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755