Dorothy Collins

Dorothy Ann (Carlson) Collins, age 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 21, 2022, at Woodland Good Samaritan in Brainerd. She was born May 3, 1921, in Kalispell, Montana, to Pastor Carl and Matilda (Runsvold) Carlson.

Dorothy graduated from St. Olaf College and briefly taught high school English in Waconia and Sleepy Eye, MN. Dorothy met her husband Lloyd when he was serving in the Army as chapel organist at Camp Crowder in Missouri. The chaplain was Dorothy’s father. Lloyd and Dorothy were happily married for 65 years! Music played an important part in her life. She sang in the St. Olaf choir, taught piano lessens for many years, directed the children’s choir and sang in the Senior Choir at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and camping with family and friends where she loved to find all of the waterfalls that were close by.

Dorothy lived a full life and will be remembered for the love she had for her family, friends and her Lord. She had a caring, generous spirit, a joyful heart and her faith was the cornerstone of her life.

She is survived by her children, Pat (Jim) Anderson of Brainerd; Debbie (Mel) Henry of Bloomington; Larry (Kathy) Collins of Morrison, CO; grandchildren, Bob (Amy) Houghton, Bill Houghton, Heather Collins and Chris Collins; and 6 great grandchildren; sister, Connie Ghostley of Bemidji, nieces and nephews. Her brother, Dr. Ken Carlson of Winston Salem, NC, passed away earlier this month.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Visitation will be at 10:00 on Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Woodland Good Samaritan Activity Department.

