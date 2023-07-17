Dorothy M. Landsman, age 101 of Brainerd, formerly of Le Sueur, MN, passed away at Good Samaritan-Bethany Center in Brainerd, MN, on July 16th, 2023. She has lived in Brainerd since 2010 to be closer to her daughter. Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, St. Anne’s Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. that morning. Following Mass, burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, followed by lunch at St. Anne’s School. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the Mass and burial services.

Dorothy was born on April 28, 1922 to Joseph and Josephine (Plonske) Bendzick in Tyrone Township, Le Sueur County, MN. She attended Country School Dist. No. 13 and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1939. She married Wesley Landsman on May 1, 1943 in Chicago, Ill., while Wesley was serving in the United States Navy. She raised two children (Jean and Don) while working at the Green Giant Co. The couple lived in Le Sueur their entire lives and were members of St. Anne’s Church. Dorothy was a member of St. Anne’s CCW, hospital auxiliary, and a charter member of the Garden Club. Together they enjoyed Ball Room Dance Club, delivering Meals on Wheels for 13 years, traveling, gardening, and breakfast at “Joanie’s” for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Jim) Forbord of Brainerd, MN; daughter-in-law, Ollie Landsman of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Jason (Ramona) Forbord, Jared (Jamie), Michele Castaneda, Stephanie Castaneda, and Michael Geiger; great-grandchildren Hunter (Jeri), Sydney, Anna and Claire Forbord, Ethan Detloff, and Parker Geiger; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wesley in 2009, son Don in 2009, and 11 brothers and sisters: Henry, Esther, Rosella, Edward, Raymond, Robert, Bernice, Delores, Norbert, Marvin, and Noreen.

Memorials preferred to St. Anne’s School Endowment, (503 N. 4th St, Le Sueur, MN 56058).

She will be greatly missed.