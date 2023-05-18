Dorothy M. Thompson

Dorothy Mae Thompson, beloved wife of LeRoy and adored mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed into Jesus’ arms at the age of 92 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Harmony House in Brainerd. She was born on June 26, 1930, to Fern (Stark) and Birney Wilkins in Brainerd, Minnesota. Dorothy grew up working on her family’s vegetable and crop farm east of Brainerd. She was a 1948 Brainerd High School graduate, 1950 graduate of Brainerd Junior College, and a 1952 graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in Home Economics. She married LeRoy in September of 1954 and moved to Fort Hood, Texas where LeRoy was stationed in the Army. In 1955, they returned to Brainerd. She happily farmed with LeRoy where they raised hogs and crops. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, baking and crocheting for family and friends. Every year she had many entries in the Fine Arts building at the Crow Wing County Fair, bringing home numerous ribbons and sweepstake awards. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Brackett Thompson. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 69 years, LeRoy; children, Bruce (Terri), Dale (Lori), and Bonnie (Steve) Hillman; grandchildren Stafford (Emma), Eleanor (Eric) Anderson, Sarah (Jason) Dano, Amber (Russell) Woitalla, Rebecca (Brandon) Osvold, Tyler (Hayley) Hillman and Nathan (Ellen Johnson) Hillman; great grandchildren Kylie, Claire, Jimmie, Kaylee, Nick, Peter, Max, Keith, Abigail, Lily, Lilah, and Soren. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday and from 5:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd. Interment will be at the Vaale Cemetery in Brainerd. A special Thank you to Pastor Biegner for years of shut in visits, and the Staff of Good Neighbor and Harmony House. Caring for Dorothy and her family Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home Brainerd 218-829-3581