Dorothy Nelson was born February 23, 1933, and passed away May 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband Donald Nelson of 69 years, lived in Ossipee Mn, formerly lived in Pequot Lakes; she was a loving mother of five children; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at the Nisswa Community Center on May 21 from 1pm-4pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.