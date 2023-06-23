Dorothyann Ubel, age 93, of Baxter, MN passed away on June 21, 2023, at St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls.

Dorothyann was born on June 3, 1930, to Ella and Willmar Moll in New Ulm, MN. She married Frank Ubel, also of New Ulm, on Sept. 29, 1951. They made their home in New Ulm, St. Peter, Bloomington, a lake home near Nisswa, and Baxter, MN.

Left to cherish her memory and await a joyful heavenly reunion someday are her children, Jacquelyn Weise (Walter Jr.), Susan Pagel (Robert), David Ubel (Lori); seven grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held Monday, June 26th at Christ Lutheran Church, Baxter. Visitation will begin at 10am with the service starting at 11am. Memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Baxter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.