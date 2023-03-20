Doug Miller

Douglas Brian Miller, 67, passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family on March 3, 2023, in St. Cloud hospital after a brief illness.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald Miller, and his mother Patricia Miller (Nolte) of Windom, MN. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Miller (McClintick), siblings Denise Miller, Ann Gannon, and David Miller.

Doug was born on April 4, 1955. He graduated from Windom High School in 1973 and went on to St. Cloud State where he played Husky basketball for 4 years. He moved to Alexandria, MN where he started his career with Lutheran Brotherhood. Doug spent most of his 27-year career working in Lutheran Brotherhood’s/Thrivent Financials’ Home Office, where he retired as Vice President, Regional Office. He made great lifetime friendships there and in Eden Prairie, where his Flagship basketball buddies called him “Doogie”.

In 2004 Doug and Mary achieved their dream by moving to Mary’s grandfather’s resort on Lake Margaret, MN where Doug said “The stars were brighter and the air was cleaner.”

In 2010 Doug and Mary bought Turtle Town Books & Gifts in Nisswa. There Doug enjoyed his voracious reading habit and entertaining customers with his bad Dad jokes. He also served 16 years on Lake Shore’s City Council, trying to protect the north woods’ environment, and encouraging the meetings to end on time.

Doug’s kindness, generosity, empathy, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Doug’s life will be celebrated in June in the Nisswa area.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.