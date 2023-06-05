Douglas Stuart Livingston, 84, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on June 1st, 2023. He was born on April 1st, 1939, to Grant and Violet (Kerrigan) Livingston in Brainerd, MN. He was raised in Brainerd and graduated from Washington High School in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Tachikawa AFB, Japan. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Dakota State University in 1969 and went to work as a Design Engineer for Sperry Univac in St Paul, Minnesota. He returned to Brainerd and worked for the Potlach Corporation in 1977 and retired from his Electrical Engineering Management responsibilities in 1989.

As a long time member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association & the Northern Tin Street Rod Association, Doug designed and built a 1927 Model T Ford Roadster Pickup, a 1939 Ford Deluxe, and a 1975 Chevrolet Short Box. Many enjoyable hours were spent in his garage with the “car guys”.

Doug loved photographing nature. His eye captured many of its wonders in his hours along the North Shores of Lake Superior. He was a founding member of the Focal Point Photography Club. Doug had a philanthropic spirit that was evident in his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and The Northland Arboretum.

Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Sharon Livingston (Kelley), and her children Robert (Georgine) Curtis, Sarah (Patrick) Greer, Martha (Tim) Irvine and their 4 grandchildren Anastasia Greer, Natalia Greer, Rowan Irvine and Gabriel Greer. He is survived by his aunt Helen (Bob) Poplar, niece Tammy Livingston and his best friend Merle Gallant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Violet and brother Donald.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 30, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 2110 Fairview Rd., Baxter, MN with a visitation starting one hour prior to services. As able, an invitation is extended to drive your special interest cars to the service in memory of Doug.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

The family is grateful for the compassion and support from the St Croix Hospice Care Team, many friends and neighbors.

