99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Duane “D.J.” Fornshell

64776f1495e791313e3922f3.jpg
Published May 31, 2023 at 1:43 PM

Duane L. Fornshell ‘DJ’, 44, of Baxter, MN passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, after a battle with cancer. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-7 pm on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN.

DJ was born on February 15, 1979, to Pat and Duane Fornshell in Brainerd, MN. As a child, he loved playing baseball. At age 14, he was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma. He fought hard, with 8 months of chemo and 31 days of radiation. Almost 30 years to the date of diagnosis in 1993, he was diagnosed again with a rare form of cancer, Metastatic Peritoneal Mesothelioma. At the time of his diagnosis, DJ was attending classes at NTC to become a medical coder.

DJ is survived by his partner and wife Stephanie Smith-Fornshell, his parents Duane and Pat Fornshell, his grandson Henri Hansen, his brothers Skeeter (Janelle) Carkhuff and Eric Olson (Angie Jacobson), a stepdaughter Alexus (Travis), his half-brothers Jeff (Rhonda) Carkhuff and Brion (Staci) Fornshell.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Modulist Image