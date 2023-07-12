Duane P. Isle

Isle, Duane P. age 68, of Montrose, MN, passed away on May 15, 2023 surrounded by family. Born January 31, 1955, in Brainerd, MN. Preceded in death by father Raymond. Survived by mother Helen; siblings Butch (Grace), Rick (Jean), Alexi (Mike), and Steven (Heather); children, Shana (Thong), Joe, and Kacey; significant other Janet; several cousins, especially Laura and Kim; brothers and sisters of his CVMA family; as well as many other relatives and friends. Duane grew up in Brainerd, MN and graduated from Brainerd Senior High School in 1973 and from National University in San Diego, CA in 1979. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and Minnesota Army National Guard where he retired in 2000. During his professional career he worked in Food Service and at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Facilities Specialist before retiring in 2021. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle and was a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) where he was known as Ponch and was part of the Quick Reaction Force. Duane served as the Commission Chairperson on the Montrose Parks and Recreation Commission. He was known for his big heart, sense of humor, kindness, and passion for helping others; was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be held at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel at 5125 W Broadway in Crystal, MN, on Thursday, July 20th at 10:30am. Visitation at 9:30am. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ponch’s Promise Fund, a fund that will help train and support Veterans in need at https://www.igysix.net/ponchs-promise-asist-training-fund

