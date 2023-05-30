Duane Robert “Lenny” Lennartson

Duane Robert “Lenny” RLennartson, 73, died Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home in Rochester surrounded by loved ones after a 15 month battle with Leukemia (AML)

Duane was born on July 16, 1949 to Robert and Lindus (Thorburg) Lennartson in Duluth, MN. He graduated from Proctor High School in 1967. He attended University of Minnesota in Duluth and graduated from University of Minnesota with a Degree in Music and a Degree in Dentistry. He owned his own Dental Practice in Owatonna for 33 years and retired in 2007 to Crosslake, MN. Duane met the love of his life, Ardis Laue and they married on June 14, 1980 in Owatonna. They have one daughter, Robin.

Lenny loved music and sang in the Roger Tenney Chorale in Owatonna, NOVA in Owatonna, and Last Generation in Crosslake, MN. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, and the outdoors.

Lenny is survived by his wife, Ardie; daughter, Robin (Eric) Strop; grandchildren, Morgan (Rhett), Coltin, Addison, and Autumn; brother, Steven (LuAnn); nephews, Ryan and Ricky Lennartson; sister-in-laws, LaVonne (Rollie) Olson and Karen (Ken) Rossow; brother-in-law, Darvin (Anne) Laue; and aunts and many cousins.

Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; and uncles.

Memorial services will be held at Good Sheperd Lutheran Church in Brainerd, MN on June 17 and at True Life Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN on June 24 with visitation for both at 11am and service at 12pm.

Memorials to Mayo Clinic Leukemia Research.

Memories and condolences of Lenny may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com