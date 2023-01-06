Edith “Edie” Ramp, 96, of Brainerd, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, with family by her side. A Celebration of Edith’s Life will take place at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to gather starting at 10:00 a.m. and stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Lake Edward Township Cemetery.

Edith was born July 9, 1926, in Earlington, KY. She was the daughter of James Arthur and Buna Evelyn (Freeman) Beard. At 16, she eloped and spent the next 75 years with the love of her life - Rusty Ramp. Edith worked at Lake Region Clinic for 26 years. The couple was blessed with a life that included operating the Train Bell Resort in Merrifield and LOTS of rounds of golf. Edith and Rusty enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She adored her grandson, Randy. Always needing to check in with him - or square up on one of their Vikings’ bets. She will be dearly missed.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Polly (Tom) Aumock; grandson, Randy (Julie) Aumock; great-grandson, Christopher (Michelle) Aumock; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty; parents; Arthur and Evelyn; and brother, James Beard.

