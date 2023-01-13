Edward Casterlow, Jr.

Edward M. Casterlow, Jr., 58, of Brainerd, passed away following a vehicle accident on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ed’s Life will be celebrated at 4 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow. There will also be a memorial service in Ed’s hometown.

Ed was born in Rich Square, NC, the son of Edward and Fanny Mae (Green) Casterlow. Ed soaked up his dad’s knowledge on logging and trucking. It was a passion that served him his whole life. For more than 40 years, Ed was a trucker and a walking/talking GPS of the lower 48. He liked being on the road and the peace of the woods which made driving for Fletcher Trucking the last 10 years a perfect fit.

Ed met his wife - Leslie “Hope” - at a truck stop. Which further cemented his appreciation for the road. They spent two years traveling together and many more making each other laugh and feel loved. Whether playing cards or doing their weekly football picks, Ed and Hope were each other’s best friends. Ed was a good, good man who loved his family and looked forward to the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was the ultimate PopPop and a man of 10,000 stories living in the land of ten thousand lakes.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Leslie “Hope” Casterlow; daughters, Cayla Mae Casterlow, Candice Cowell-Mullen (Nikeyta Mullen); grandsons, Ki’Mori Casterlow, Zaymahni Cowell, Nehemiah Cowell, Josiyah Jones, Zakeriah Jones; mother, Fannie Long (Jamy Majette) of Conway, NC; sisters, Vicky Stewart (Micheal Smith) of Como, NC., Sandra Deluatch (Darryl) of West Palm, FL; brothers, Eric Casterlow (Lindsay) of Stockbridge, GA, Ricky Casterlow (Latelsea) of Columbus, GA, Micheal Casterlow (Shelly Grammer) of Florence, KY.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.